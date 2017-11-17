Obituaries: Donald C. Plourde

Donald C. Plourde, 81, of Southington, passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at The Pines of Bristol. He was born on August 6, 1936 in Fort Kent, ME, a son of the late Ludger and Regina (Bouchard) Plourde. He was the loving husband of the late Susan A. Plourde who passed in 2013.

Donald served our country in the United States Army and retired from Pratt and Whitney in 1998. He enjoyed snowmobiling and hunting in Vermont. Donald was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He was also a member of the Franco American Social Club.

Donald is survived by his sons Pierre Plourde and his wife Denise of Plainville, Kent Plourde of New Britain, Mark Plourde and his wife Roberta of NY, Reginald Harrington of Winsted; daughters Sonya Plourde of MA, Phyllis Eno of Collinsville, Susan Plourde of MI; 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is pre- deceased by his brothers Maynard and Arnold Plourde.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave Bristol/Forestville from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM followed by a procession to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol/ Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

The family would like to express their gratitude to VITAS and The Pines of Bristol for supporting them during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VITAS Hospice at 56 Franklin St, Waterbury, CT 06706.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Donald’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .