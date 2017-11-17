Police blotter for Nov. 17

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Larry Foran, 33, of 20 Herold St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with second degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Steven M. Nixer, 21, of 26 Lincoln Place, Apt. 2E, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with criminal violation of protective order.
- Emily A. Michaud, 30, of 9 Ipswitch Rd., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Jesse M. Hovanesian, 30, of 101 Oakland St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with violation of probation.
- Robert B. Stuper, 30, of 130 Jude Lane, Southington, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Annie K. Blais, 40, of 135 Shawn Dr., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- Corintheus Stepney, 26, of 124 Federal St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Lisa T. Vidtor, 49, of 124 Federal St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Jose L. Arzuaga, 52, of 93 Spring St., Hartford, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Michael J. Probulis, 27, of 13 Driscoll Dr., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with criminal violation of protective order, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a minor.
- Shawn T. Morytko, 34, of 109 Garfield Rd., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with third degree criminal trespass, carry and sale of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.
- Joseph L. Hull, 42, of 300 Lake Ave., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive in proper lane.
- Erin M. Evans, 29, of 450 South St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive in proper lane.
- Jennifer Groff, 38, of 52 Curtiss St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to drive right.
- Joel J. Rivera, 30, of 37 Spring St., Middletown, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Shaka Shakir, 23, of 19 Jacobs St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with second degree breach of peace, first degree reckless endangerment, criminal attempt of first degree assault, and third degree criminal mischief.
- Sabrina Slemp, 26, of 36 Lexi Lane, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Charles Cash, 28, of 134 Stonefield Dr., Waterbury, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with operation while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep drug in original container, and possession of a controlled substance.
- James D. Sakellarios, 59, of 7 Railroad Ave., Unionville, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with two counts of violation of probation.
- Douglas Desjardins, 37, of 91 Pleasant View Ave., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Carolynn F. Wright, 24, of 63 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with first degree criminal trespass and criminal violation of protective order.
- Michael M. Costello, 24, of 251 Stevens St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with fugitive from justice.