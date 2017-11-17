Police blotter for Nov. 17

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Larry Foran, 33, of 20 Herold St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with second degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven M. Nixer, 21, of 26 Lincoln Place, Apt. 2E, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with criminal violation of protective order.

Emily A. Michaud, 30, of 9 Ipswitch Rd., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Jesse M. Hovanesian, 30, of 101 Oakland St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with violation of probation.

Robert B. Stuper, 30, of 130 Jude Lane, Southington, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Annie K. Blais, 40, of 135 Shawn Dr., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.

Corintheus Stepney, 26, of 124 Federal St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Lisa T. Vidtor, 49, of 124 Federal St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Jose L. Arzuaga, 52, of 93 Spring St., Hartford, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Michael J. Probulis, 27, of 13 Driscoll Dr., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with criminal violation of protective order, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a minor.

Shawn T. Morytko, 34, of 109 Garfield Rd., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with third degree criminal trespass, carry and sale of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph L. Hull, 42, of 300 Lake Ave., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive in proper lane.

Erin M. Evans, 29, of 450 South St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive in proper lane.

Jennifer Groff, 38, of 52 Curtiss St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to drive right.

Joel J. Rivera, 30, of 37 Spring St., Middletown, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Shaka Shakir, 23, of 19 Jacobs St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with second degree breach of peace, first degree reckless endangerment, criminal attempt of first degree assault, and third degree criminal mischief.

Sabrina Slemp, 26, of 36 Lexi Lane, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Charles Cash, 28, of 134 Stonefield Dr., Waterbury, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with operation while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep drug in original container, and possession of a controlled substance.

James D. Sakellarios, 59, of 7 Railroad Ave., Unionville, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Douglas Desjardins, 37, of 91 Pleasant View Ave., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Carolynn F. Wright, 24, of 63 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with first degree criminal trespass and criminal violation of protective order.

Michael M. Costello, 24, of 251 Stevens St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with fugitive from justice.