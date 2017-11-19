Fire report for Nov. 17

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

Nov. 3

Porter Court and South Street, unauthorized burning.

173 French St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

55 Beths Ave., outside equipment fire.

Shop Rite, 1200 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

149 Louisiana Ave., oil or other combustible liquid spill.

Nov. 4

25 Gridley St., lock-out.

Firestone, 780 James P. Casey Rd., sprinkler activation, no fire—unintentional.

Ability Beyond, 376 Woodland St., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

40 Terryville Ave., unauthorized burning.

98 Vance Dr., assist invalid.

Nov. 5

165 Center St., fires in structure other than in a building.

Rockwell Park, 250 Jacobs St., service call, other.

59 Chatham Lane, detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

DeLorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

192 Main St., cooking fire, confined to container.

826 Pine St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

128 Hull St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Sonic, 1379 Farmington Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Nov. 6

6 Dudley St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

490 Maple Ave., power line down.

Stephen’s Automall, 1097 Farmington Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Rockwell Park, 250 Jacobs St., natural vegetation fire, other.

Chimney Crest Manor, 5 Founders Dr., system malfunction, other.

Woodland St. and Oakland St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Nov. 7

DeLorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

204 Allentown Rd., extrication of victim(s) from vehicle.

Glendale Group Home, 272 Glendale Dr., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Ron’s Auto Madness, 271 Park St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Union St., unauthorized burning.

64 Fanway Ave., hazardous condition, other.

120 Woodland St., citizen complaint.

Nov. 8

39 Goodwin St., carbon monoxide incident.

49 Gridley St., lock-out.

140 Ridgecrest Lane, arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

61 Westminster Rd., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

33 Edgewood St., water problem, other.

56 Vance Dr., lock-out.

Nov. 9

Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

21 Bonnie Ct., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

24 Kenney St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Knights of Columbus, 360 King St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

331 Riverside Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Price Chopper, 121 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

Nov. 10

1195 Farmington Ave., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

757 King St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

Illinois Ave. and Lacava Rd., unauthorized burning.

Double Tree Hotel, 42 Century Dr., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

19 Topsfield Rd., power line down.

56 Vanderbilt Rd., service call, other.

North Main St. and North St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Spare Time, 177 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

Union St. and South St., passenger vehicle fire.

38 Balsam St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

482 Broad St., smoke or odor removal.