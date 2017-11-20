Benefit planned to help 4 year old with kidney cancer

A benefit pasta and salad dinner will be held on Friday, Dec. 15 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Bristol to benefit the family of 4-year-old Liam Vavrek of Bristol.

Liam was diagnosed in late September with stage 4 kidney cancer after stomach pains brought him to the emergency room, reported a press release for the event. An ultrasound revealed a mass on his kidney that was later determined to be a Wilms Tumor, one of the most common forms of kidney cancers found in young children. Tickets to the benefit are $25 each and can be purchased by contacting Steve Bernier at (860) 385-3116.

Anyone unable to make the dinner but is interested in helping the family can make an online donation at https://www.gofundme.com/teamsuperliam or by sending a check made out to “Team Super Liam” c/o Webster Bank, 575 Farmington Ave., Bristol, CT 06010.