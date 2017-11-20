Mayor announces selection of executive adminstrator

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu announced at Tuesday’s City Council Meeting that she has chosen local resident Cathy A. Savino as her executive administrator.

Savino comes to the Mayor’s office after years of experience in the corporate sector. Savino’s previous occupations included vice president of the Economic Development Commission of Mid-Florida. Upon returning to Bristol, she spent 21 years with ESPN International, where she negotiated contracts and administered relationships with global partners and sport leagues. She was an instrumental member of the team at the Boys & Girls Club during the construction and grand openings of the $12 million facility.

“Cathy’s expertise in organization, communications, relationship building, problem-solving, customer service and common sense are what drew me to recruit her for the position,” said Zoppo-Sassu in a press release. “I’m confident that her skill set will be a valuable asset not only to my administration, but the City of Bristol as well. Cathy also has extensive social media experience which I will leverage to keep multiple channels of communication with my office open and transparent”.