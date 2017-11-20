Obituaries: Frank J. Gaski

Frank J. Gaski, 91, husband of Blanche (Bizier) Gaski, passed away at Bristol Hospital on Sunday (November 19, 2017). Frank was born on October 8, 1926 in Bristol to the late Frank J. Gaski, Sr. and Mary (Gorska) Gaski. After serving his country loyally and faithfully as a Merchant Marine during WWII, Frank returned home to start his career at Hildreth Press until joining the family business, Gaski’s Oil where he worked until his retirement. When Frank wasn’t working he enjoyed spending his time fishing and hunting, often with his whole family. In addition to his wife Frank is survived by his daughter: Jacqueline Gaski of Bristol; sister: Michaeline Broza of Long Island, NY; three grandsons: Richard Gaski Jr., James Gaski, Frank Gaski; four great-grandchildren: Kayla, Dillon, Christopher, Sophia; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Frank was pre-deceased by his son: Richard Gaski; and three brothers: Stanley, Henry and Edward. Funeral services will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 at 1 PM on Friday, (November 24, 2017). Burial will follow with a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, prior to the service on Friday, between 12 and 1 PM. Please visit Frank’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

