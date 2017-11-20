Obituaries: Gilbert Roy

Gilbert Roy, 76, of Bristol, passed away Sunday November 19, 2017 at Ingraham Manor, Bristol.

Gilbert was born Dec. 20, 1940 in Van Buren, Maine, son of the late Wilfred and Frances (Desjardins) Roy. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Theis Precision Steel of Bristol. Gil was an avid dog lover, enjoyed motorcycles, loved working on cars and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was the type of guy that put everybody first.

He is survived by his son, Michael Roy of Avon; his daughter, Michele Sylvester and her husband Steven of Harwinton and his three grandchildren, Claudia Roy, Kasey Roy and Logan Sylvester. He was predeceased by his brother, Guy Roy.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Saturday December 2nd from 2:00 to 4:00PM with a memorial service to follow at 4:00PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to ASPCA, at www.aspca.org/donate.

