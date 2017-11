Michael R. Galgano passed away at his home in La Habra, California, November 2, with his long time companion Jean Eckenrode and her daughters by his side. He leaves his sisters, Joanne DeNoto and Diane Hare and her husband William, several nieces and nephews, all of Bristol. He also leaves sons Michael, David and Kenneth and two grandchildren, all residing in Florida.

Services will be private.