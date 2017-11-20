Obituaries: Shirley L. Sibley

Shirley L. Sibley, 82, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday November 15, 2017.

She was born on February 21, 1935 in Torrington, the daughter of the late Winslow and Genevieve (Morin) Lesniewski.

Shirley was a longtime member of the Bristol Democratic Town Committee and the Bristol Woman’s Club. She was also the past president of the Bristol Democratic Woman’s Club and a past Assistant Registrar of Voters of Bristol.

Shirley enjoyed volunteering for many causes, including the Special Olympics and Bristol Hospital, she was also a literacy volunteer later in life.

Mrs. Sibley is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert P. Sibley; her twin daughters, Sandra Marder and Susan Sibley both of Framingham, MA; her granddaughter Genevieve Marder; her sister Carol and her husband Robert Pappalardo of Torrington; her sister-in-law Doris Sibley of Harwinton and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister Jean Cilfone and her son-in-law Gary Marder.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers: Donations may be made to Girl Scouts of the U.S.A, 420 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10018-2798.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Shirley’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com