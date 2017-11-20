United Way holding annual Joy of Sharing

United Way of West Central Connecticut’s Annual Joy of Sharing Program has been providing food and toys to needy children, teens, and families in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, and Plymouth/Terryville for over seventeen years.

In November 2017, United Way collected hundreds of food items for distribution to area food pantries.

United Way is now calling for donors to support its annual Joy of Sharing Program’s Toy Drive. United Way is asking for help to aid individuals and families by donating toys and gifts for children ages 3 to 14.

If an individual or company is willing to participate, donations will be accepted on the following dates/times:

Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact Kimberly Carmelich, Resource Development Coordinator, at United Way (860) 582-9559 X407 or kcarmelich@uwwestcentralct.org to sign up or with any questions.