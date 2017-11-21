Obituaries: Jeffrey R. Tye, Sr.

Jeffrey R. Tye, Sr., of Bristol, died on Friday (November 17, 2017) at his home. Jeff was born in Bristol on May 5, 1956 and was a son of the late John W. Tye, Jr. and Jane (Emery) Tye. A life-long resident of Bristol, Jeff attended local schools and graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1975. He enjoyed his career as a corrections officer at Northern Correctional Institute for 18 years before his recent retirement. Jeff enjoyed watching sports and working out. He loved animals, old cars, and especially enjoyed family vacations to Hampton Beach. He is survived by two sons: Jeffrey R. Tye, Jr., and his fiancée, Casey Klett, and Jacob Tye, all of Bristol; three brothers: John W. Tye, III, and wife, Susan, Gregory Tye, and Eric Tye and wife, Janet, all of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (November 25, 2017) at 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Peacedale, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 4 and 7 PM. Please visit Jeff’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

