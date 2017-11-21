Task force forming as precursor to Arts Council; members sought

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu and Councilman Greg Hahn have announced the formation of a task force to determine the feasibility of a Bristol Arts Council.

Artists, businesses, local organizations and members of the community are encouraged to serve on the task force by sending a letter of interest (or email) for consideration by Dec. 5.

“The arts are an integral part of any vibrant community, stated Councilor Greg Hahn in a press release. Hahn will serve as the chair of the task force.

“We are looking to provide access and exposure to all arts and culture, as well as events happening in the city with the objective of leveraging resources and increasing the city’s profile.” said Zoppo-Sassu in the press release. “It has been demonstrated in numerous studies, in cities across the United States, that arts and culture are important to a community’s quality of life, as well as can serve as an economic catalyst. The anticipation of what the Memorial Boulevard Theater will bring to downtown is but one example of this.”

The anticipated mission of the Bristol Arts Council will be to encourage and invest in the advancement of the arts for the people living and working here, as well as to attract audiences from the region, said the press release. The goals of the council will be to support various events, initiatives and organizations in their pursuit of artistic excellence, to ensure the accessibility of the arts to all citizens and to promote awareness of arts resources and opportunities.

Emails/letters of interest can be sent by the Dec. 5 deadline to: Bristol Arts Task Force, Mayor’s Office, 111 North Main St., Bristol, CT 06010 or via email to mayorsoffice@bristolct.gov