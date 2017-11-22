Chamber holiday party, retirement farewell planned

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce will hold its annual holiday party on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nuchie’s Restaurant in Bristol. In addition to celebrating the holidays, the chamber also wish Linda DiMatteo farewell as she begins her retirement at the end of 2017 after a 21 year career at the Chamber.

Chamber President & CEO, Cindy Bombard said in a press release, “It’s been a great few years heading up the Chamber but working with Linda DiMatteo for the past 13-plus years for me has been a joy, she has brought so much wealth and knowledge to the organization she will be greatly missed by all that have had the pleasure of working with her. Linda is a true Chamber Ambassador, and a friend to many. We all wish her well on the next chapter of her life.”

Chamber members can purchase tickets for $25, which includes appetizers and a cash bar.

The chamber also will be collecting new, unwrapped toys, for the United Way of West Central Connecticut.

The event is sponsored by Bristol Hospital, Farmington Bank, Thomaston Savings Bank, and Webster Bank.

For more information and to register please visit: http://www.centralctchambers.org/events/Chamber-Holiday-Party-7673/details