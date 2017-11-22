Compounce ‘Holiday Lights’ to host Salvation Army to kick off Red Kettle season

The Bristol Salvation Army will kick off its Red Kettle season on Friday, Nov. 24 at 4:15 p.m. at Lake Compounce in Bristol during “Holiday Lights.”

Gates to the ticket plaza open to the public at 4:15, where The Salvation Army will entertain the crowd with performances by the Bristol CAM Academy Singing Company, Timbrelists, a brass band, dance, and a ribbon cutting. Visitors will have a chance to donate at the red kettle and support the local programs and services including the soup kitchen, food pantry, bread/vegetables/meat program, after-school program called CAM Academy, Adult Brass program, summer programs including Camp CONNRI and holiday assistance for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The park will open at 5:00 and will be covered in hundreds of thousands of spectacular glimmering lights. Magical light shows every half hour will be set to holiday music. Visitors will enjoy a selection of children’s and family rides, a variety of delicious food, and don’t miss a chance to see Santa himself!

“Lake Compounce is honored to host the 1st Annual Kettle Kick Off for the Bristol Salvation Army” says Sara Frias, the Director of Marketing for Lake Compounce. “All of the funds donated to the Bristol Salvation Army are given directly to Bristol, CT residents in need and we are thrilled to be partnered with such a wonderful organization” adds Frias.

For as long as The Salvation Army has been in existence, bell ringers have been at the heart of its mission. Donations collected at the red kettles fund programs and services that transform broken lives – sheltering the homeless, feeding the hungry, making Christmas possible, and meeting the greatest need.

Bell ringing season starts each November and runs through Christmas Eve. Nationally, more than 30 million Americans are served by The Salvation Army each year. Thousands of volunteers will staff red kettles on street corners nationwide, collecting nickels, dimes, quarters and occasionally, a gold coin!

In December of 1891, a Salvation Army Captain in San Francisco resolved to provide a free Christmas dinner to the area’s poor by collecting donations in a large pot. By Christmas of 1895, the kettle was used in 30 Salvation Army Corps in various sections of the west coast. The iconic red kettles are now used in 128 countries throughout the world. For more information, visit: www.salvationarmyct.org.