Again this Christmas, Meals for the Needy at Zion Lutheran Church in Bristol will be serving Christmas day dinner in its fellowship hall as well as delivering meals through out the community. MFN is looking for a number of volunteers to prep the meals, serve and package meals for delivery as well as serve meals at the church. Meals for the Needy will also be needing some clean-up help as well as a number drivers to deliver meals.

If interested, call Paul Eckstrom (860)583-6060.