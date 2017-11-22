Winter registration underway at Tunxis

Tunxis Community College in Farmington will offer accelerated credit courses during a winter session, which runs Dec. 27 to Jan. 12. Registration will be accepted through Dec. 27, prior to the first scheduled class. Courses meet Monday through Friday during the three-week session at a very accelerated pace.

New students can enroll by email, mail, fax, or in person. Records office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Students who attend other colleges may enroll in courses at Tunxis and transfer the credits earned during the winter to their bachelor’s or associate degree programs. Students who plan to transfer their credits should have the Tunxis courses approved by their home institution before they register to assure transfer of credits.

Accounting, art appreciation, art history, communication, dental assisting, dental hygiene, economics, U.S. history, mathematics, music history and appreciation, public speaking, and intermediate Spanish are among the courses offered.

From fine arts, health, and technology to liberal arts and sciences programs, Tunxis offers over 60 associate degrees and certificates, providing critical thinking and problem-solving skills that prepare students for transfer to bachelor’s degree programs and employment in areas with industry need.

For information on how to apply and register, contact the records office at (860) 773-1441 or tx-records@tunxis.edu. Visit tunxis.edu/credit-schedule to view all courses.