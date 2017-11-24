Police blotter for Nov. 24

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Chad R. Bezo, 37, of 37 Norton St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with second degree false statement.

Jared A. Zotta, 20, of 10 Farmstead Rd., Southington, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Erin B. Lacombe, 41, of 86 Woodland St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Adam D. Foster, 38, of 108 Tuttle St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with operation while under the influence, traveling unreasonably fast and failure to drive in proper lane.

Drena M. Delude, 24, of 31 Briar Lane, Southington, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with operation while under the influence and operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld mobile telephone.

Gary R. Fiorillo, 55, of 200 Lake Ave., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with operation while under the influence, no insurance, following too close, evading responsibility through injury/property damage and restricted turns fail signal.

Donald D. Ouellette, 45, of 22 Ingraham Place, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with assault in a victim over the age of 60 and second degree breach of peace.

Jeffrey Silano, 32, of no certain address, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Kemani Richards, 18, of 572 Brook St., Apt: A16, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with third degree criminal mischief.

Steven Lynch, 26, of 543 Emmett St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with misuse of plate, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Belinda Pagan, 37, of 1175 Farmington Ave., Apt. 408, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Luis Aponte, 36, of 45 Andrews St., Apt: 2, New Britain, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with three counts of second degree failure to appear, first degree failure to appear, and violation of probation.

Annmarie B. Carter, 53, of 120 Vance Dr., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit second degree burglary.

Sarah R. Petosa, 32, of 169 School St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with first degree violation of conditions of release.

Michael S. Williams, 48, of 243 French St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with two counts of violation of protective order, first degree criminal trespass and two counts of second degree failure to appear.