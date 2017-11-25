Grant proposals sought for programs that combat substance abuse

The Local Prevention Coalition for the city of Bristol, BEST-4-Bristol, is requesting proposals to fund programs or strategies to prevent or reduce the use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs in Bristol.

Proposals may be submitted by non-profit or public agencies serving Bristol residents. Local businesses employing Bristol residents who are seeking to implement fundamental policy change regarding substance abuse may also apply.

The LPC is interested in funding proposals that focus on two or more prevention strategies listed in the application packet. Proposals can target various populations and must demonstrate cultural competency.

A total of $5,077.55 is available to be awarded. The LPC will make the final decisions by Dec. 28. The mini-grant applications, with detailed instructions, are available on the websites of United Way of West Central Connecticut and the city of Bristol, Department of Youth Services (www.ci.bristol.ct.us).

To request an application, email ceciliagarey@ci.bristol.ct.us or call (860)-314-4690. Applications must be received by Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 by 4:30 p.m.

Funded projects must be completed by June 30, 2018.

Funding is being made available through the Substance Abuse Action Council.