Fire report for Nov. 17

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

Nov. 10

757 King St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

Illinois Avenue and Lacava Road, unauthorized burning.

DoubleTree Hotel, 42 Century Dr., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

19 Topsfield Rd., power line down.

56 Vanderbilt Rd., service call, other.

North Main Street and North Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Spare Time, 177 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

Union Street and South Street, passenger vehicle fire.

38 Balsam St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

482 Broad St., smoke or odor removal.

Nov. 11

Sonic, 1379 Farmington Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

5 Upson St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Walmart, 1400 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

469 Burlington Ave., smoke scare, odor of smoke.

Middle Street and city line, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Riverside Avenue and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

40 Matthews St., fire in mobile home used as fixed residence.

60 High St., system malfunction, other.

310 Jerome Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Nov. 12

188 Main St., building fire.

26 Burlington Ave., excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition.

32 Valley St., system malfunction, other.

355 Atwater St., cover assignment, standby, move up.

Sage Grill, 417 Broad St., passenger vehicle fire.

22 Ingraham St., unauthorized burning.

Indian Rock Nature Reserve, 501 Wolcott St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Nov. 13

Chestnut Street and West Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

34 Dewey Ave., carbon monoxide incident.

32 Valley St., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

Stephen’s Automall, 1097 Farmington Ave., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Pine Street and Poplar Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Bristol Hospital Hospice Home, 222 Main St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

406 Waterbury Rd., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Nov. 14

Revere Drive and Mix Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

28 Pardee St., service call, other.

St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., hazmat release investigation with no hazmat.

104 Falls Brook Rd., unauthorized burning.

Nov. 15

120 Jerome Ave., lock-out.

Stop & Shop, 701 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

23 Melrose St., smoke or odor removal.

Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Nov. 16

164 Rockwell Ave., carbon monoxide incident.