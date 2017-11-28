Gingerbread house contest held in conjunction with Santa Land Village

Families can create a homemade gingerbread house and entering for a chance to win prizes including gift certificates for parks and recreation programs, Amazon and other prizes. Submissions should be brought to the Parks and Recreation Office (second floor, City Hall, 111 North Main St.). Deadline for submission is Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Gingerbread houses will be displayed at Santa Land Village (Dec 14 to 17) for everyone to enjoy and may be picked up on Dec. 17 at 3:30 p.m. or in the Parks and Recreation Office on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Santa Land visitors will be asked to submit a vote for their favorite gingerbread house. The votes will be tallied after Santa Land Village closes for the season. The winning family will be contacted by Dec. 22.

The gingerbread houses will be displayed at the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department’s 32nd Annual Santa Land Village in Rockwell Park.

Each holiday season Miss Rockwell’s Pavilion is transformed into a holiday village with one of the largest train displays in the state, dozens of Christmas trees, and fun activities for the whole family. Each day, children are invited to visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at Miss Rockwell’s Pavilion. (Please bring your own camera/video recorder to capture that moment with Santa.). Children will also receive a candy cane and can make a holiday craft.

Special features this year include: Greene-Hills and West Bristol chorus on Thursday, Dec. 14. A live petting zoo and horse drawn wagon rides through Rockwell Park will be on Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $1 per person. Hot chocolate will also be available for $1 per cup. A holiday photo booth will also be set up on Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $2 per photo.

The village hours will be Thursday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17 from 12 to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation office at (860)584-6160.