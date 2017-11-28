Obituaries: Gisele Y. Carrier

Gisele Y. (Roy) Carrier, 88, of Bristol, widow of Charles Carrier, died on Thursday (November 23, 2017) at Bristol Hospital. Gisele was born on November 24, 1929 in St. Martin, Province of Quebec, Canada and was one of 16 children of the late Alphonse and Emerina (Leclerc) Roy. She came to Bristol in 1965 where she made her home and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and sewing and was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. She also played some guitar in her younger days. She leaves five brothers: Fernand, Rene, Julien, Jean-Marc Roy all of Quebec, Canada, and Ange Roy of Naugatuck; six sisters: Jeannine Veilleux, Angeline Talbot, Fernanda Maheux, Jacqueline Roy, Henriette Nadeau, and Liette Grondin, all of Quebec, Canada; her son-in-law: Thomas Smith of Bristol; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lynda Smith, and four siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (November 28, 2017) at 11 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Tuesday between 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM. Entombment will be at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Waterbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, 149 Goodwin St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Gisele’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

