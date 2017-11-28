Obituaries: John E. Stamm, Jr.

John E. Stamm, Jr., 61, of Bristol, passed away at Village Green of Bristol on Tuesday (November 14, 2017). John was born on June 19, 1956 to the late John E. Stamm, Sr. and Elizabeth (Dunne) Stamm. John is survived by his nephew: Kevin Stamm and niece: Hailey Stamm. In addition to his parents, John was pre-deceased by his brothers: Brian and Walter Stamm. Funeral services for John were held privately at the convenience of his family. Memorial donations may be made to CT Children’s Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106. Funk Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit John’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

