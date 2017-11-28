Obituaries: Keith David Mickel, Sr.

Keith David Mickel, Sr., 50 of Bristol, passed unexpectedly on Saturday evening, November 25, 2017. He was the husband of Marie (Nimchek) Mickel.

Keith was born in Bristol on December 19, 1966, son of George and Michelle (Dressell) Mickel. He was currently employed as a Security Officer with Summit Security. Keith whose life was his family, enjoyed his job, the legacy of Dale Earnhardt and the simple pleasures of his life.

Besides his wife and his parents of Terryville, he leaves his children, Amy Frink and her spouse Lynn of Wake Cross, GA, Keith D. Mickel, Jr., Kyle Mickel, stepsons John Perkins, Jr. and Tyler Perkins all of Bristol; brother Clifford Mickel and his wife Kathy of Bristol, sisters Monique Dillon and Stephanie Mickel of Terryville and Shannon Herens of South Carolina; grandchildren Serenity Cross, Tristin and Riley Perkins all of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2017 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Hall, 191 Riverside Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., 2080 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 (www.diabetes.org). To leave an online message of condolence, leave a memory or a photo, please visit Keith’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.