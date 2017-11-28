Obituaries: William R. Majewski

William R. “Willie” Majewski, 73, of Bristol, husband of Joanne (Goff) Majewski, was unexpectedly called back home to heaven with his beloved wife by his side on Monday (November 20, 2017). Willie was born in Hartford on March 25, 1944 and was a son of the late Zygmunt and Nellie (Chaplinski) Majewski. A lifelong Bristol resident, he served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam era and was a member of the Bristol Elks Lodge #1010. Willie owned Special Machine and Tool and later worked as a purchasing agent for Olson Controls before retiring. He enjoyed playing cards, shooting pool, skeet shooting, and above all else, spending time with his wife. Willie and Joanne were married for 40 amazing years where they shared many laughs and days together. They were truly best friends and soulmates. Along with his wife, Willie is survived by their special family: Chrissy Gilbert, Gavin and Jack Dutkiewicz and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Willie’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

