Leaf collection extended

To assist Bristol residents with continued fall clean-up efforts, Public Works will extend Yard Waste and Leaf Bag collection through the week beginning Dec. 11.

Leaf bag collection will continue through the week of Dec. 11. Bring paper leaf bags curbside as soon as they are filled and leave them curbside until collected. Leaf bag collection is available to all city residences eligible for curbside rubbish and recycling services.

Yard waste service for subscribers has also been extended through the week of Dec. 11 on your scheduled collection day.

Extended transfer station hours are as follows:

Friday, Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15: Open until 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, Dec. 9, and Dec. 15: Open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.