New mayor brings on her own legal team

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

With the change in administration in City Hall has come a change in the city’s legal team.

At the last city council meeting, Nov. 14, Dale Clift was appointed as head corporation counsel and Jeffrey Steeg as the third assistant corporation counsel. They will serve under Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.

Both are part-time posts, said Zoppo-Sassu.

Clift and Steeg join two full-time staff assistant staff assistant corporation counsel positions – Dick Lacey and Tom Conlin.

Clift and Steeg will serve two year terms that will run concurrent with the mayor’s term. Zoppo-Sassu explained in an email “the philosophy has always been that the mayor should have counsel and advice from a trusted source.”

Clift most recently served the role as Zoppo-Sassu’s campaign treasurer during the mayoral race.

Clift and Steeg, respectively, will replace Ed Krawiecki and Melissa Simonik.

Zoppo-Sassu said of the new members to the corporate counsel team that “Both Dale and Jeff served previously (in the corporate counsel office) and can hit the ground running. They were highly regarded by department heads and having worked with both of them previously, I know that they are committed to accountability and transparency. They are also going to have significantly less professional conflicts, which will lower our outside lawyer fees considerably.”