Obituaries: Guy Joseph Soucy

Guy Joseph Soucy, 91, of Bristol CT died November 29, 2017 at Village Green of Bristol after a long illness fought with courage, positivity and great resilience. He was born in Grand Isle, Maine to the late Sylvain and Blanche (Thibodeau) Soucy before moving to Bristol CT as a young child where he would reside for the rest of his life.

Guy attended local schools and went on to enlist in the US Navy, having proudly served in the Mediterranean and Pacific Theatres of World War II on the USS Thorn and SS Patrick Henry. Thereafter, he was a skilled toolmaker by trade for over 40 years prior to his retirement. He was a hardworking, caring and humble man, always willing to help out those in need.

Guy was an avid reader with bookshelves full of history books and always welcomed a good conversation; he enjoyed watching the UConn Husky Girls’ Basketball games and NASCAR. His walls were covered in photos of his children and great-grandchildren, as well as family pets which always put a smile on his face. He loved all animals, especially his cat Mitzy and dog Bubby. He was the quintessential “Mr. Fix It” to those who knew him. “If you have the right tool, you can fix just about anything!”

To know him was not only to love him, but to trust & depend on him. He was the friendly neighbor who cleared your sidewalk after a snowstorm, fixed a broken lawnmower, fed a lonely stray, and did it all in cheerfully, asking nothing in return (except maybe a bottle of Moxie!). He was a true embodiment of the Greatest Generation.

Guy leaves behind his loving wife and sweetheart of 67 years, Elsie (Proulx) Soucy. He knew’ Elsie was the only one for him the moment he laid eyes on her’. He was the devoted father of his surviving son, Mark Soucy and his wife Linda of Cheshire Ct, his daughters Deborah Kelley of Bristol, CT and Lynda Zurolo of Waukesha, WI, his grandchildren Jill (Kelley) Mastro and her husband Ryan of Lyme, CT and Kreg D. Kelley, of Key West FL, and great-grandchildren, Elias and Violet Mastro, of Lyme CT.

Guy is also survived by his sisters Teresa Gelormino and her husband Leon of Harwinton CT, Nancy Suchinski and her husband Stanley of Bristol CT, and a brother Francis Soucy and his wife Florence of Bristol CT, sister-in-law, Eva Grano of Columbia, along many nieces, nephews and special friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Sylvio and Roland Soucy, and sister Lorraine Bragdon, as well as his son-in-law, William P. Kelley.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Village Green for the excellent care and service Guy received throughout his long illness, as well as the Vitas Hospice staff, who aided in making his final weeks a time of great peace and comfort for Guy and his family.

To honor Guy’s wishes, there will be no formal services. A private service with military honors and burial will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Companions Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, P. O. Box 956, Manchester, CT 06045. Don’t forget to check the oil and tire pressure in your car, and help those in need if you can – he would have wanted that!! www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com