Obituaries: Robert Paul Silver

Robert Paul Silver, 64, of Farmington, passed away with dignity surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 28, 2017. He was the husband of Nilda (Colon) Silver.

Robert was born on December 19, 1952 in Hartford the son of the late John F. Silver and Rose (Gaioni) Silver. He was a proud Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. He was retired after working over 18 years as Network Administrator for Central Connecticut State University. Robert loved golf and holds the record of one under par at the Stanley Golf Course on the CCSU Golf League. He had been a longtime member of St. Ann’s Church in New Britain and was currently a member of St. Matthew Church, Forestville.

Besides his beloved wife of 43 years, he leaves the rest of the family he deeply loved, daughter Monica Geary and her husband Michael of Cincinnati, OH, son John Silver and his wife Shannon of Farmington, daughter Melissa Juliano and her husband Peter of North Haven; brothers John Silver and his wife Jean of Warwick, NY and Francis Silver and his wife Ann of Unionville; sister Betty-Ann Colon of Canton; brother-in-law Richard McCall of Avon; grandchildren Charlotte, Patrick, James, Julia, John Jr., Alexia and Giada; many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Maureen McCall.

Robert’s funeral will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet directly at the church. Committal service and interment with military honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Avon. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 1, 2017 between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Robert’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.