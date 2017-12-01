Police blotter for Dec. 1

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Sean McPhee, 27, of 27 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Jeffrey J. Markie, 54, of 1437 Stafford Ave., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Coraima Salgado, 24, of 53 West St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license, reckless driving and operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld telephone.

Scott M. Taylor, 32, of 31 Williams St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Carolynn F. Wright, 24, of 16 Summer St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with criminal violation of protective order.

David J. Michaud, 28, of 826 Pine St., Apt. 9, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with criminal violation of protective order.

Billy R. Cole, 48, of 246 Franklin Ave., Hartford, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with reckless driving, failure to obey control signal, theft of license plate, engaging police in pursuit, second degree failure to appear, failure to obey control signal, operating a motor vehicle without a license, evading responsibility through injury/property damage, and violation of probation.

Ernesto L. Rivera, 41, of 169 Kenney St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with violation of probation.

Collin R. Doty, 21, of 295 Brook St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Stephanie Riccio, 22, of 60 Beechwood Lane, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear.

Joseph A. Guerrera, 45, of 113 Platt St., Waterbury, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Edwin B. Madeley, 41, of 61 Center St., Thomaston, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Dustin Bartlett, 26, of 290 Lake Ave., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, no insurance and misuse of plate.

Abigail E. Case, 24, of 73 Stewart St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Callan M. Lewis, 29, of 73 Stewart St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with two counts of second degree breach of peace, two counts of third degree assault and third degree strangulation.

Alexis Longo, 18, of 188 Maple St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with criminal violation of protective order and first degree criminal trespass.

Juan V. Collazo, 44, of 18 Benham St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Melissa A. Fregia, 36, of no certain address, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear.

Christopher Cassese, 22, of 85 Gridley St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with interfering with an officer, failure to obey control signal, and operation while registered license suspended/revoked.

Lee Blanchette, 55, of 39 Tall Timbers Dr., Farmington, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Sean A. McCann, 41, of 100 Lewis Rd., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with sixth degree larceny, third degree identity theft and credit card theft.

Joao Dasilva, 34, of 53 Deepwood Dr., Avon, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

William Dodson, 29, of 46 Roberts St., New Britain, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with second degree threatening and second degree breach of peace.

Emanuel Lopez, 24, of 111 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Candida Jeffries, 35, of 93 Lillian Rd., Bristol, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with second degree assault, second degree breach of peace and two counts of violation of restraining order.

David D. McCoy, 19, of 915 Asylum Ave., Hartford, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.