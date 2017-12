The Bristol Police Department is currently seeking any information on locating Randall Leach who left his residence at 23 Upson St. on Nov. 30 around 6:30 p.m. and has not been seen since. Leach is a 15 year old white Hispanic male and he is about 5’9″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Leach was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and PUMA sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police (860) 584-3011.

