Vendors sought for chamber health expo

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce announced the 2nd Annual Family Health & Wellness Expo will be held on Saturday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol. The expo is free to the public and the chamber is currently seeking vendors to showcase their businesses.

Vendor booths are available for set-up beginning at 7:30 a.m. and cost $100 for chamber members, $200 for non-members, or a $500 sponsorship is available that includes a 6 foot booth with table and two chairs, and your company logo on all marketing materials.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor please register online at www.centralctchambers.org, or call (860) 584-4718.