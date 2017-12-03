Fire report for Dec. 1

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Nov. 17

1097 Farmington Ave., alarm system activation, no fire, unintentional.

66 High St., power line down

345 Pine St., water problem, other.

Maple Avenue and Jerome Avenue, power line down.

Pine Street and Middle Street, vehicle accident.

41 Brewster Rd., smoke detector activation.

597 Farmington Ave., dumpster or other outside trash receptable fire.

60 Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

350 Riverside Ave., vehicle accident, general clean-up.

23 Carolina Rd., good intent call.

North Park Road and Steele Road, unauthorized burning.

Nov. 18

299 Park St., lock-out.

Pine Street and Middle Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

160 West Washington St., dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

Peck Lane, Patton, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

6 Laurel Place, smoke detector activation, no fire.

Nov. 19

81 Field St., person in distress.

Nov. 20

360 Minor St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

Hill Street and Terryville Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

95 Muir ave., combustible, flammable gas, liquid condition.

Mountain View Avenue and Kathern Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Nov. 21

Redstone Hill Road and Town Line Road, dispatched and cancelled en route.

216 Central St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

25 Main St., dispatched and cancelled en route.

59 North Main St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

120 Park St., false alarm or fals call, other.

460 Farmington Ave, good intent call, other.

220 Birch St., carbon monoxide incident.

64 Birch St., carbon monoxide incident.

64 Lillian Rd., lock-out.

419 Brook St., lock-out.