Obituaries: Fernand E. Cote

Fernand E. Cote, 85, of Farmington, former Bristol resident, husband of the late Carmelle (Bellefleur) Cote, died Sunday (December 3, 2017) at the Apple Rehabilitation Center, Plainville. Fernand was born in Drummond, N.B., Canada on April 16, 1932 and was a son of the late Marshall and Annie (Michaud) Cote. He resided in Bristol before moving to Farmington over 45 years ago and was a member of St. Matthew Church, Forestville. He was a carpenter for 65 years for Local 24. Fernand is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Ivan and Sue Cote of Owego, NY; three daughters and sons-in-law, Doris and Donald Levasseur of Alstead, NH, Diane and Robert Chamberlain of Bristol, and Nancy and Jim Harris of Bristol; eight grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; a great-great grandson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Fernand was predeceased by five brothers, five sisters, a grandson, and a great grandson. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (December 9, 2017) 8:30 A.M. from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 6 and 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center 282 Washington St, Hartford, CT 06106. Please visit Fernand’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

