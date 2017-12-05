Obituaries: Gary W. Jewett

Gary W. Jewett, 76, beloved husband of Diane J. (Forcier) Jewett whom he considered his best friend for 57 years, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday (December 2, 2017). Gary was born in Burlington, VT on April 13, 1941 to the late Wendell and Pearl (Robinson) Jewett. While he began his career as a tool and dye maker, Gary attended college. Through his years of hard work and dedication Gary worked his way up to become the Vice President of Manufacturing and later owned Multi-form Inc., working as the owner until his retirement. Gary always thought BIG. We enjoyed listening to his ideas, insight and perspective. When Gary wasn’t working he enjoyed spending his time outdoors, fly-fishing and tending to his garden. He also enjoyed vintage cars and any type of good food. Most of all, Gary loved his family. He was always a family man and spent all the time he could with them, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Kevin and Tracy Jewett of Cheshire; two daughters and son-in-law: Janet Middleton of Bristol, Karen and Scott Ferrigno of Bristol; one brother; four sisters; seven grandchildren: Craig and his wife Laura, Corey and his wife Kari, Brittni, Amanda, Daulton, Jason, Justine; four great-grandchildren: Karleigh, Cassidy, Leighanna, Cagan; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at Peacedale Cemetery, James P. Casey Rd., Bristol, CT 06010. There will be no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Masonicare, 22 Masonic Ave, Wallingford, CT 06492. Please visit Gary’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

