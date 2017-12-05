Obituaries: Gloria J. Trahan

Gloria J. (Deshaies) Trahan, 87, of Bristol, died on Thursday (November 30, 2017) at Avon Health Care Center. Gloria was born on August 11, 1930 in Franklin, NH and was a daughter of the late Paul and Yvonne (Brunelle) Deshaies. She was raised and lived in Franklin and Manchester, NH before coming to Connecticut 55 years ago. She worked as an office manager and bookkeeper after raising her family. A fun, vibrant lady, she made friends with everyone she encountered. She enjoyed travel, reading, knitting, sewing, and her trips to the beach. She was active with the Junior Women’s Club and was a parishioner of St. Gregory Church, Bristol. Gloria is survived by three children: Sharon Pellegrino and husband, James, of Avon, Pamela Day and husband, Christopher, of Cheshire, and Mark Trahan and wife, Lisa, of Bristol; a brother: Richard Deshaies of Litchfield, NH; six grandchildren: Erin and Alison Pellegrino, Chelsea and Becca Day, Amber and Eric Trahan; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (December 9, 2017) at 11:30 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Saturday between 9:30 AM and 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489-1052. Please visit Gloria’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

