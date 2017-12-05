Obituaries: Mary G. MacIsaac

Mary G. MacIsaac, 94, of Bristol, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 3, 2017. She was the wife of Alexander W. MacIsaac who passed in 2007.

Mary was born in Bristol on November 11, 1923 the daughter of the late John and Anna (Man) Gerzanich. She was a member of St. Matthew Church, Forestville and was an avid knitter throughout her life.

The family would like to thank the staff at Shady Oaks Assisted Living for the wonderful care they gave to Mary.

Mary leaves her sister, Helen Gerzanich; nieces Susan M. Hilinski, Mary Anne Liebowitz, and Kathleen McCloskey; nephews Robert J. Hilinski and William Malloy. She was predeceased by her siblings John Gerzanich, Anna Hilinski and Veronica Gerzanich.

Mary’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet directly at the church. Committal service and interment will be held on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Mary’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.