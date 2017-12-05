Obituaries: Michael Z. Sulkazi

Michael Z. Sulkazi, 96, of Terryville, husband of the late Irene (Kalinoski) Sulkazi died Friday December 1, 2017 at home.

Michael was born March 30, 1921 in Harwinton, CT, son of the late Michael and Julia (Ragayle) Sulkazi. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Turner Seymour of Torrington. He was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville, member of St. Casimir Society and was a U.A.W. Shop Chairman. Mike was an avid fisherman and proud of his service in the Navy during WWII. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters, Eileen Norkun of Bristol, Susan Tuba and her husband Daniel of Monroe; his grandchildren, Tracy Norkun, Randy Norkun, Christopher Tuba and Gregory Tuba; his great grandchildren, Derek, Bryce and Ethan Tuba, he also leaves several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to his caregiver, Prince Asare.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday 9:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Casimir Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 6:00 to 8:00PM.