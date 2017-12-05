Obituaries: Robert W. Hodgdon

Robert W. Hodgdon, 68, of Bristol passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday morning , November 30, 2017.

Mr. Hodgdon was born in Hartford on December 16, 1948 a son of the late William and Edith (Garrett) Hodgdon. He served in the National Guard during the Vietnam War and retired after many years in the stock room with Superior Electric. Mr. Hodgdon loved to cook and take miles long daily walks.

He is survived by his two sisters, Marilyn Giangregorio of S. Dennis, MA and Margaret Brown of Hollis, NH; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Services are private. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 19 Stearns St, Bristol, CT 06010 (www.salvationarmyusa.org). The O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., is assisting the family with the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Robert’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.