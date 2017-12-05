Obituaries: Roger T. St. George

Roger T. St. George of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2017 at Community Hospice and Palliative Care in Jacksonville, FL. He was born in Bristol, CT on April 20, 1953, son of Robert Francis and Rita Couture St. George. He was a loving and supportive father to his daughter, Wende Charde-St. George, and a shining light to his grandson, Brendan, whom he lovingly called his “monkey butt” for the last five years, and was a devoted, nurturing and influential uncle to his nephew, Marc. Raised in Southington by his loving parents, he graduated from Southington High School and earned a degree in political science from the University of Connecticut where he played ice hockey for the CT Huskies. Intensely goal-oriented, Roger moved to Florida where he earned a second bachelor’s degree in hospitality management, followed by another bachelor’s degree in accounting from Hodges University in Naples. He was the owner of a successful CPA firm on Marco Island, FL, was a member of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants and was certified in the state of Georgia, as well as in Florida. Roger was predeceased by his father. In addition to his mother, of Montreal, Quebec, he is survived by his son-in-law, Robert Burd of Naples, his brother, Rick, his aunt, Stella St. George, his sister-in-law, Jan St. George, his niece, Rebecca St. George, his nephew and Godson, Marc St. George, his cousin Guy St. George and many other cousins. A celebration of Roger’s generous and giving life will take place in Montreal, Quebec.

