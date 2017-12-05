Winter parking ban kicks in on Dec. 15

The City of Bristol’s annual winter parking ban will begin on Dec. 15 and extend through March 15. The parking ban restricts parking on any City of Bristol street between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Per City ordinance: Sec. 14-32. – All-night parking restricted. “No person shall park a vehicle on any street or highway between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. of any day during the period extending from December fifteenth to March fifteenth of each year.”

The city can also impose a parking ban during an emergency – before Dec. 15 or after March 15.