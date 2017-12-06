Bristol PD undergoing state accreditation process

A team of assessors from the Police Officers Standards and Training Council will arrive on Dec. 15 to examine the Bristol Police Department’s policy and procedures as they relate to Tier 1 of the state accreditation standards.

Verification by the team that the Bristol Police Department meets the POST Council’s state of the art accreditation standards is part of a voluntary process to gain re-accreditation—a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence, explained a press release from the Bristol police.

As part of the on-site assessment, the release explained, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments. Comments can be mailed to Officer James Pelletier 131 North Main St., Bristol, CT 06010 or emailed to jamespelletier@bristolct.gov.

A copy of the state accreditation standards is available at the Bristol Police Department. Local contact is Officer James Pelletier at (860)584-3000 ext. 3203

The accreditation manager for the Bristol Police Department is James Pelletier. The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from the Connecticut law enforcement community. The assessors will review written materials; interview individuals; and visit offices and other places where compliance can be witnessed.

Once the POST Council accreditation assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the POST Council Accreditation committee who will recommend to the POST Council if the agency is to be accredited or re-accredited.

Accreditation is for four years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which they were initially accredited or re-accredited.

For more information regarding the POST Council accreditation program you may write to William Tanner, State Accreditation Program Manager, 285 Preston Ave. Meriden, CT 06450, or visit the Police Officer Standards and Training Council / Accreditation Division website at http://www.ct.gov/post.