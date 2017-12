Health listings, starting Dec. 8

FRIDAY, DEC. 8

PLAINVILLE

‘CAREGIVER STRESS, WHAT ARE THE SIGNS AND THE SYMPTOMS?’ 10 a.m. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Space is limited. Register. (860) 747-5728.

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. 11 a.m. to noon. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. ShopRite, 750 Queen St., Southington. hhcseniorservices.org

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

PLAINVILLE

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. 1 to 2 p.m.. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. hhcseniorservices.org