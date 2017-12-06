Miscellaneous listings, starting Dec. 8

FRIDAY, DEC. 8

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Wood-N-Tap, 1274 Farmington Ave., Farmington. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

BRISTOL

COLORING CRAZE PARTY. 7 to 9 p.m. Dress in your ugliest sweater or holiday attire. Door prizes. Holiday trivia. Bring your coloring books and supplies. Wine and cheese will be provided. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Plainville. Pre-register. Walk-ins are welcome. For mail requests, write to Color Craze BHS, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, 06011-1393, (860) 583-6309.

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Held by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Meet at Farmington Canal, Cornwall Avenue, Cheshire. After, go out for lunch. No charge for walk. (860) 582-8229.

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1,379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1,849. (860) 747-1732.

NOW thru DEC. 29

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY ELLEN COUTURE OF SOUTHINGTON. Couture is past president and vice-president of The Art League of Plainville. She also has shown her art with the Bristol Art League. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656. housescapeart@hotmail.com

NOW thru JAN. 7

OTHER

ANDREW JERUSS. THAT ARTIST ANDREW. An art exhibit. Overcoming ongoing visual, auditory, and neurological obstacles, Jeruss has become a popular local artist. Mandell JCC Chase Gallery, 335 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BARGAIN CENTER OPEN. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 bag sale still on. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.