Obituaries: Frances Kuczenski

Frances (Kupa) Kuczenski, 90, longtime resident of Terryville, widow of Chester F. Kuczenski passed away Tuesday December 5, 2017 at home.

Frances was born August 8, 1927 in Forestville, CT, daughter of the late Julian and Eleanora (Folcik) Kupa. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Hamilton Standard of Farmington. She was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville and member of the Daughters of Isabella. Frances was an avid swimmer and spent winters in Stuart, FL, where she and her husband Chester met many wonderful friends from Michigan and Nova Scotia.

She is survived by, her son and daughter-in-law, Joel & Susan Kuczenski of Plymouth; her daughters and sons-in-law, Karen & Scott Fournier of Bristol, Dawn & Terry Murray of Felton DE, Leigh & Brad Cahill of Harwinton; her seven grandchildren, Bryan, Leanne, Alicia, Joshua, Jameson, Jonathan and Jordan; her nine great grandchildren, Daemon, Orson, Evan, Elena, Lia, Avery, Evelyn, Ethan and Leo.

The family wishes to give special thanks to her caregiver, Sandra Osafo who treated her with love and compassion for this last year.

Funeral services will be held 11:00AM on Monday December 11th at the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, CT Chapter, 2075 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com