Obituaries: George Pich

George Pich, 95, of Bristol, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Sheridan Woods. He was born on December 29, 1921 in Bristol, a son of the late Theodore and Antonita Lazouk Pich. He was the loving husband of Ann (Vanasse) Pich for 69 years.

George served our country in the United States Marine Corps and retired from Pratt and Whitney after 31 years in 1997. He was a past member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed golfing. George led a rich and full life and shared many funny and fond memories with his sisters and brothers-in-law, Rose and Mike Hamernik and Marie and Dick Gokey.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons Jerry Pich of Plainville, George Pich and his wife Debra of Wallingford, Michael Pich of FL; daughter Susan Pich of Bristol; granddaughter Angela Pich of Plainville; great-granddaughter Shayna Bedell of Plainville; brother Raymond Pich of Wolcott and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by six brothers and sisters and a grandson, Christopher George Pich.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave Bristol/Forestville from 3:00PM until 5:00 PM followed by Military Honors.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit George's memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com