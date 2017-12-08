Obituaries: Helen Rose Clavette

Helen Rose (Calderoni) Clavette, 96, of Bristol, widow of Edmond Clavette, died on Tuesday (December 5 2017) at Ingraham Manor surrounded by her family. Helen was born in Bristol on June 26, 1921, and was a daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Masci) Calderoni. She resided in Bristol most of her life and retired from Bussman Manufacturing. Helen is survived by her three children and spouses: Robert Clavette and Cathy of Berlin, Andrew Clavette and Jane of Chester, and Susan Clavette and Jeanna Bussiere of Bristol; a brother, John Calderoni of Southington; a sister Rosemary Senese of Southington; five grandchildren and their spouses: Shelly and Doug Buckwell, Kimberly and Todd Dean, Michael and Jodi Clavette, Christopher and Christina Clavette, and Tricia and Chris Nadeau; eight great-grandchildren: Elena Buckwell, Michael and Tyler Clavette, Madison Clavette, Julia and Jillian Farrand, Collin and Wyatt Nadeau and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five sisters and four brothers. Funeral services will be held Monday (December 11, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Sunday between 2 and 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. Please visit Helen’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

