Obituaries: Patricia Marco

Patricia (Cararra) Marco, 80, of Farmington, former Bristol resident, widow of John J. Marco Jr., passed away December 7, 2017 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford.

Pat was born November 2, 1937 in Bristol, CT, daughter of the late Patsy J. and Mary (Cook) Carrara. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Superior Electric of Bristol. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church, Bristol. She loved country music, crafting, crocheting and cooking.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Drouin and his wife Lisa; her daughter, Patsy Stohmal and her husband Glen; her grandchildren, Shelly and Paul Nocera II, Christopher and Carla Drouin, Nicholas and Jessica Parent, Austin Parent, Deven Stohmal, Alexis Stohmal; her great grandchildren, Sophia, Anthony, Marco, Novalee, Joseph, Gabriella and Lacey; her brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Arlene Carrara; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Faith and Pat Bruschino and Mary and Ricky Czarnecki; her loving nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends. She was predeceased by her daughter, Rhonda Parent and brother, Robert Carrara.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 10:00AM at St. Matthew Church, Bristol. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St., Terryville Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com