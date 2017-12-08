Police blotter for Dec. 8

Bristol police reported the following arrests.
- David Jones, 39, of 1175 Farmington Ave., Apt. 4-106, Bristol was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- Scott Bakulski, 25, of 83 Morningside Dr., Bristol was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Edward C. Szpak, 36, of 1636 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Ryan Cruz, 23, of 45 Maple St., Plainville was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree criminal mischief, and second degree harassment.
- Jason A. Viel, 23, of 38 Crescent Dr., Bristol was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with first degree criminal trespass and sixth degree larceny.
- Lori C. Viel, 46, of 38 Crescent Dr., Bristol was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with criminal liability for the acts of another, larceny sixth, and operating with registration/license suspended or revoked.
- Pamela Knoblaugh, 63, of no certain address Bristol, was arrested on Nov. 26 and charged with criminal violation of protective order and first degree criminal trespass.
- Cynthia Saez, 22, of 181 Sherbrooke St., Apt. 2, Bristol was arrested on Nov. 26 and charged with third degree assault, interfering with a 911 call, and second degree breach of peace.
- Nathaniel Chapman, 21, of 49 Nicholas Dr., Bristol was arrested on Nov. 27 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Cristian Bingham Marvin, 24, of 49 Nicholas Dr, Bristol was arrested on Nov. 27 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Jeffrey Behrmann, 29, of 11 S. Westwood Rd., Ansonia was arrested on Nov. 27 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.
- Bernard David Kalinowski, 48, of 371 Emmett St., Apt. 69, Bristol was arrested on Nov. 27 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Juan Serrano, 23, of 25 Moore St., Manchester was arrested on Nov. 28 and charged with third degree larceny and operating with registration or license suspended or revoked.
- Denis Joseph Dallaire, 51, of 34 Dewey Ave., Bristol was arrested on Nov. 28 and charged with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, first degree reckless endangerment, and operating with registration/ license suspended/ revolked. In a separate incident, he was charged with second degree violations of the conditions of his release.
- Dequan Barnes, 23, of 531 Burlington Ave., Bristol was arrested on Nov. 28 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Sierra A. Borden, 20, of 103 Haviland St., Bristol was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle by a minor having an elevated blood alcohol content, restricted turns failure to signal, first offense distracted driving other than use of hand-held or hands-free mobile telephone, and possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance (first offense).
- Stephen Hornlein, 31, of 50 Bentlow Ave., New Britain was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Dyniesha L. Whitfield, 32, of 43 Prospect st., 50 Bingham St., Apt. 19, Bristol was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with operation under the influence of a motor vehicle with a child under the age of 18 as a passenger and operation while under the influence.
- Justin P. Bagnaschi, 27, of 1197 Wolcott Rd., Wolcott was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with third degree assault, risk of injury or impairing morals, first degree criminal mischief, and second degree breach of peace. He also was charged with third degree assault in another incident.
- Sharlene Fullenwiley, 27 , of 44 Macarther Dr., Waterbury was arrested on Nov. 30 and charged with third degree assault, injury, risk/impairing morals, second degree breach of peace, and first degree reckless endangerment.
- Orlando Marrero, 42, of 39 Lewis St., Bristol was arrested on Nov. 30 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to obey control signal.