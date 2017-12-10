Fire report for Dec. 8

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Nov. 22

220 Birch St., carbon monoxide incident.

64 Lillian Rd., lock-out.

419 Brook St., lock-out.

785 Terryville Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

400 North Main St., malicious, mischievous false call, other.

Nov. 23

357 Birch St., cooking fire, confined to container.

94 Boy St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

97 South St., cooking fire, confined to container.

274 Brewster Rd., overpressure rupture from steam, other.

38 Jacobs St., lock-out.

60 Muzzy St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Nov. 24

321 Stonecrest Dr., false alarm or false call, other.

6 Wandra Dr., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

140 Redstone St., unauthorized burning.

Falls Broad Road and Jerome Avenue, good intent call, other

Lincoln Avenue and East Main Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Nov. 25

638 Wolcott Rd, carbon monoxide dector activation, no CO.

58 Wooding St., carbon monoxide incident.

121 Milton Rd., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

85 Mattatuck Rd., assist police or other governmental agency.

Brook Street and Louisiana Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

839 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

871 Farmington Ave., unauthorized burning.

271 Cameron Dr., special outside fire, other

28 Lincoln Place, smoke detector activation, no fire.

Nov. 26

Emmett Street and Redstone Hill Road, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

93 Long Lane, smoke or odor removal.

189 Lillian Rd., cooking fire, confined to container.

212 Surrey Dr., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

Nov. 27

15 Pine St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

34 Zack Lane, medical assist, assist EMS crew.

50 Oakridge Rd., false alarm or false call, other.

35 Bellevue Ave., good intent call, other

49 Dallas Ave., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

572 Brook St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Nov. 28

70 Memorial Blvd., oil or other combustible liquid spill.

63 Middle St., good intent call, other

North Park Road and Farrell Avenue, unauthorized burning.

15 Pine St., Dunkin Donuts, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

10 Pine Brook Terrace, dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

Nov. 29

32 Magnolia Ave., dispatched and cancelled en route.

143 Ben St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

400 Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Lousiana Avenue and King Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

670 Pine St., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire.

Nov. 30

291 Terryville Rd., steam, vapor, fog, or dust thought to be smoke.

441 Cleark Ave., steam, vapor, fog or dust though to be smoke.

Main Street and South Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

284 North Main St., smoke or odor removal.

34 Edward St., assist police or other governmental agency.

Mountain Road and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Pine Street and Riverside Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

504 Burlington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.