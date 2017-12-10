Legislators to ring bell for Salvation Army Dec. 12

State Representatives Whit Betts (R-78) and Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-77) and Senator Henri Martin (R-31) will participate in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign by ringing bells at the Bristol Walmart on Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The public is invited to support the cause with donations of any size. The Salvation Army provides food, clothing, comfort and care to local residents as well as people in need across the United States. The Walmart is located at 1400 Farmington Ave., in Bristol.